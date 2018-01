Food & Beverage Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP's food and beverage team demonstrated its prowess in both the transactional and litigation spheres in recent months, landing among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year with accomplishments like guiding a $1 billion secondary public offering for US Foods and securing favorable decisions in labeling suits for giants like Kraft and Kellogg.



With a core team of about 10 attorneys, the group has come to represent some of the industry's most influential companies, developing a deep understanding of the food and beverage arena...

