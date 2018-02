Privacy Group Of The Year: Edelson

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Edelson PC has demonstrated its dogged commitment to protecting consumer privacy rights over the past year, landing among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year with accomplishments like defending its standing victory in a closely watched suit against Spokeo Inc. and securing more than $130 million in settlements.



The Chicago-based firm has been doing privacy work since its inception, and now Edelson's 27 attorneys spend about three-quarters of their time working on those sorts of matters, making it the largest plaintiffs-side firm in the country to devote the majority of its...

