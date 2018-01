Ex-US Attys Say Justice Best Served By Diverse Group

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- Former U.S. attorneys interviewed by Law360 said that having a diverse group of people in the job does more than contribute to positive perceptions of the Department of Justice: it can build bridges, prevent abuse and help DOJ leadership make better decisions.



In November, American Bar Association President Hilarie Bass called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "take an active role" in recommending women and people of color as U.S. attorney candidates.



"A justice system that is not representative of the diverse community it serves risks...

