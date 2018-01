Pa. Reaches Deal To Cut Pollution From 10 Coal Plants

Law360, Philadelphia (January 11, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has agreed to update water permits in order to reduce pollution from 10 coal-fired power plants, in response to a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and an another environmental group, the groups announced on Thursday.



According to a stipulation filed with the state’s Commonwealth Court on Wednesday, the DEP has reached a settlement with the Sierra Club and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, which alleged that the plants were operating under old and outdated water permits and discharging toxic pollutants...

To view the full article, register now.