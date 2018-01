SEC Settles With Reinsurance Exec Accused Of $2.5M Fraud

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Connecticut federal court Thursday that it has reached a deal to settle claims that a veteran of the reinsurance industry spent much of the $2.5 million he raised from investors on personal expenses, Ponzi-like payments and pooches.



The SEC said that David S. Haddad consented to a final judgment that would hold him liable for paying more than $900,000 in disgorgement and interest as well as a civil penalty of more than $180,000. The judgment would additionally include...

