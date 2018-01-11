Germany Blocks Newly Merged Retailer's 'Wedding Discounts'

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- Germany's antitrust watchdog warned a furniture and home goods retailer Thursday that it could not seek retroactive "wedding discounts" from its suppliers after it merged with its rival.



The Federal Cartel Office said that the retailer, XXXLutz, had agreed not to seek the credits it had requested from suppliers on sales to Möbel Buhl GmbH & Co. KG starting from January 2017. The German enforcer cleared the tie-up of the two chains in early November.



Andreas Mundt, the president of the enforcer, said the watchdog had...

To view the full article, register now.