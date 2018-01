Womble Bond Alliance A Lesson For Firms Unready To Merge

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 10:26 AM EST) -- An eventual merger wasn’t what either North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP or British firm Bond Dickinson LLP had in mind when they drew up their partnership agreement in 2016.



The original deal between the two firms — now known collectively as Womble Bond Dickinson — started as essentially a more elaborate version of a referral agreement and evolved, to the firm leaders’ slight surprise, into a formal tie-up announced in June, one of the biggest law firm combinations in a year teeming with...

To view the full article, register now.