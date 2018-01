PE-Backed Internet Brands Absorbs Legal Services Biz Avvo

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- Avvo Inc., a popular provider of online legal referral services that touts more than 300,000 attorneys as active users of its online platform, has been purchased by private equity-backed website operator Internet Brands Inc., the companies said on Thursday.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close “shortly,” according to a statement.



Formed in 2006 and based in Seattle, Avvo says that it attracts upward of 100 million annual visits to its website and mobile apps. The business offers...

To view the full article, register now.