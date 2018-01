SEC Chair Urges More Bond Market Liquidity For Main Street

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton on Thursday urged members of a newly formed agency committee charged with making recommendations on structural reforms to U.S. bond markets to focus their energies on improvements that will benefit retail investors.



"Main Street investors want liquidity," Clayton told members of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee at the group's inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C. "It is a sign of stability and resiliency."



Concerns regarding liquidity, or the ease with which buyers and sellers can match up...

To view the full article, register now.