Competition Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:04 PM EST) -- The competition group at Latham & Watkins LLP scored important wins for clients in multidistrict litigation and arbitration last year, including for Toshiba Corp. in both, while also helping to guide several high-profile mergers through the regulatory process, earning the team a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The Latham & Watkins group earned a win last year for Toshiba in arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce in an antitrust suit filed by Samsung Electronics Co. Toshiba argued that the suit — which...

