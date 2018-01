Competition Group Of The Year: Weil Gotshal

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- The competition group at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP helped steer more than 20 transactions with a total value of around $70 billion through the merger clearance process last year while also working on high-stakes antitrust litigation for a number of clients, securing the team a place among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The Weil Gotshal team won clearance for several multibillion-dollar merger transactions in 2017, including multiple deals for Allergan PLC, Sherwin-Williams' $11.3 billion purchase of Valspar Corp., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s $4.4...

