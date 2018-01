Competition Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- The competition team at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP scored important wins for clients including Uber Technologies and Foxconn in high-stakes antitrust litigation last year, while also helping steer several major mergers through regulatory clearances, earning a place among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Gibson Dunn’s antitrust work on mergers included representing LinkedIn Corp. on its $26.2 billion acquisition by Microsoft Corp., which the European Commission approved in late 2016 with only minor conditions. The firm also represented St. Jude Medical Inc. in its $25...

