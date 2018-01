How Renewed CBP Focus On Forced Labor Impacts Importers

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has recently taken actions that reflect a renewed focus on enforcement of the decades-old U.S. ban on imports of forced labor, carrying consequences for importers in terms of penalties and withholding and/or seizure of merchandise.



Specifically, on Nov. 7, 2017, the U.S. issued a press release reminding “importers of their obligation to exercise reasonable care and take all necessary and appropriate steps” to comply with the forced labor import ban and the sanctions for forced labor and slavery overseas of...

