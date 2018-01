High Court Vet Joins Quinn Emanuel From Kirkland

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 2:52 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court heavy hitter Chris Landau is moving to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP after 25 years at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, joining a growing appellate group formed by his former Harvard law professor Kathleen Sullivan.



Landau, a longtime pillar of Kirkland’s appellate group, confirmed his transition to Quinn Emanuel in a statement Friday to Law360.



“I’m excited and delighted to confirm that I intend to join Quinn Emanuel,” Landau said. “The firm’s appellate practice has grown tremendously since Kathleen Sullivan launched it a...

