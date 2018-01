How To Set Up A Legal Ops Function

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:57 PM EST) -- A legal operations function is a significant behavioral change for a law department, and although there isn't a required rubric to follow when establishing one, getting buy-in from executives and the general counsel is crucial from the start.



Otherwise, experts say, the head of the operation won't gain the level of authority and support needed to make significant decisions and ultimately drive change.



"Moving into an ops mindset requires you to decide that you're going to stop thinking like lawyers in how you assess how the...

