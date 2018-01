Alston & Bird Vet OK’d For Georgia Judgeship

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed two of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees Thursday, including Alston & Bird LLP partner Michael Brown for the Northern District of Georgia and U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter Counts III for the Western District of Texas.



The two newly confirmed judges breezed through the Senate on 92-0 and 96-0 votes, respectively, making them the third and fourth judges whom Trump has gotten approved so far this year. Both Brown and Judge Counts will fill emergency vacancies, which have been open since 2014 and 2015,...

