Amazon Escapes Insurer's Defective-Lamp Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge Thursday dismissed Erie Insurance Co.’s claims that Amazon was liable for selling a defective lamp that started a house fire.



Following a hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Titus granted the online retail giant’s summary judgment motion, in which it argued it was no more responsible for selling the lamp that allegedly started a fire in a house owned by a pair of Erie policyholders than a mall owner would be.



According to Erie’s suit, Trung Cao purchased the lamp through a posting...

