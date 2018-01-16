Banking Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has again proven its dedication to guiding financial institutions through an ever-changing regulatory environment, including advising on over two dozen "living wills" and penning a letter to guide the U.S. Treasury Department on potential new rules under the Trump administration, earning it a spot among Law360’s Banking Groups of the Year for the fifth year straight.



Davis Polk has been a longtime fixture in the banking world, and that experience paid off for clients in 2017 as the firm advised 25...

