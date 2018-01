UK Banks Start Immigration Checks On Account Holders

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 12:55 PM GMT) -- Banks and building societies have started checking the immigration status of account holders to comply with a wider effort by the U.K. government to crack down on illegal immigrants, the Home Office said Friday.



Lenders are required to check the details of illegal migrants that the Home Office is sharing with Cifas, a not-for-profit fraud prevention organization. Banks must notify the Home Office if they believe that an account is owned by an illegal migrant, and could be ordered to close or freeze the account....

