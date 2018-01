EBA Unveils Guidance For Banks On New Accounting Rules

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 3:18 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s banking watchdog issued new guidance Friday on how U.K. banks and other financial firms must disclose information on own funds and capital and leverage ratios under a transitional period for new accounting rules that came into force this month.



The European Banking Authority has published guidelines on disclosure requirements after a transition period was granted for firms as they get to grips with the International Financial Reporting Standard 9, known as IFRS 9 — a new global accounting rule that has fundamentally changed...

To view the full article, register now.