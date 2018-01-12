Auditors Urge Insurers To Start Preparing Now For 2021 Regs

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 4:38 PM GMT) -- Auditors including KPMG and Deloitte have urged insurers not to underestimate how long they will need to prepare for tough new accounting standards set to come into force in 2021.



The auditors issued their warning after an industry survey revealed that more than nine in 10 insurers have yet to start putting procedures in place to help them comply with the International Financial Reporting Standard 17, or IFRS 17.



Most insurers recognize the challenge the new standard presents, but too many are still at an early...

