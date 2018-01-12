MPs To Hear Evidence On Fighting Bogus Whiplash Claims

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 5:34 PM GMT) -- A U.K. parliamentary committee will hear evidence on Tuesday on whiplash claims made after motor accidents, amid insurance industry concerns that they are leading to inflated payouts.



"This is a one-off evidence session, and the committee is not seeking written or oral submissions from others on the subjects which will be covered in the session," the House of Commons Justice Committee said on Friday.



Courts currently award payments made for whiplash claims after assessing each case individually. Insurers say this has led to them having to...

