Solar Co. Denied Pa. Records In FirstEnergy Payment Dispute

Law360, Philadelphia (January 12, 2018, 3:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court Friday overturned a determination by the state’s Office of Open Records granting Sunrise Energy LLC access to correspondence between the state’s Public Utilities Commission and FirstEnergy Corp. connected to litigation over an electricity deal between the companies.



In a reported decision, a Commonwealth Court panel concluded that the OOR did not properly review the emails in question to determine if their release would violate FirstEnergy’s attorney-work-product privilege. It also said that FirstEnergy, which in 2014 ended an agreement to purchase solar energy...

