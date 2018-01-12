Legal Tech Download: Acquisition Fever
Recent developments include a number of acquisitions, with Avvo, a popular provider of online legal referral services, getting snapped up by private equity-backed website operator Internet Brands; Legal research company Fastcase acquiring data analytics startup Docket Alarm; and private equity firm JLL Partners acquiring e-discovery provider Xact Data Discovery.
Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.
Internet Brands Absorbs Avvo
Avvo Inc., a popular provider of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login