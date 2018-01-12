Legal Tech Download: Acquisition Fever

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 12, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products coming to market in rapid succession.

Recent developments include a number of acquisitions, with Avvo, a popular provider of online legal referral services, getting snapped up by private equity-backed website operator Internet Brands; Legal research company Fastcase acquiring data analytics startup Docket Alarm; and private equity firm JLL Partners acquiring e-discovery provider Xact Data Discovery.

Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.

Internet Brands Absorbs Avvo

Avvo Inc., a popular provider of...
