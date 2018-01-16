Expert Analysis

An Important International Provision In The Tax Act

By Charles Purcell, Adam Tejeda, Won-Han Cheng and Elizabeth Crouse January 16, 2018, 12:24 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 12:24 PM EST) -- In addition to the very significant changes to the domestic provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act made very significant changes to the taxation of foreign income of U.S. persons. This article will discuss one of the more important foreign provisions that apply to investment funds. These changes appear to eliminate the benefit of deferral for income earned though controlled foreign corporations (CFCs) above a permitted rate of return on capital invested in tangible property outside the United States by CFCs....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular