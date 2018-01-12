By Matthew Lee and Thaddeus Kirk January 12, 2018, 1:16 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 12, 2018, 1:16 PM EST) -- In its recent decision in United States v. Johnson,[1] the Eleventh Circuit strengthened procedural protections for defendants in criminal cases who seek early termination of supervised release and joined a growing number of circuit courts in holding that district courts may not summarily deny a defendant’s early termination motion. Instead, the Eleventh Circuit held that district courts must give due consideration to the relevant sentencing factors set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) before denying such a motion, in order to allow for meaningful appellate review....
An 11th Circ. Update On Motions To End Supervised Release
