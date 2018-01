Fed. Circ. Says SAP Can't Get Fees In Patent Case

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower Texas court's ruling denying attorneys’ fees for software firm SAP America Inc. after it beat trade secret claims from software developer Wellogix Inc., agreeing that the case wasn’t “exceptional” enough to obtain the fees.



In a one-line order upholding the October 2016 ruling, a three-judge panel rejected SAP’s argument in a February appeal that the lower court had abused its discretion by failing to give “due consideration to the undisputed facts in denying an exceptional case finding.”...

