Environmental Group Of The Year: Hunton & Williams

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- Hunton & Williams LLP represented clients pursuing some of the major challenges to Obama-era environmental policies in 2017, including litigation against climate change regulation and the reconsideration of methane rules, earning it a place among Law360's Environmental Groups of the Year.



In 2017, Hunton continued representing industry clients litigating the Clean Power Plan, pushed for a friendlier interpretation of the Clean Water Act and successfully petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revisit some of its rules. Along with the firm's work on regulations, it helped companies gain...

