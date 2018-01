Harmonized E-Cig Tax Rates Require More Info, EU Says

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- The European Commission announced Friday it would hold off proposing a measure to tax electronic cigarettes uniformly across the European Union, saying more information on the product was needed, including data on possible health effects.



The commission submitted its decision in response to a request from the EU’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council to review a directive from 2011 that covered harmonized rules at the EU level on the structure and rates of excise duties for manufactured tobacco, but not certain “novel products” such as e-cigarettes....

