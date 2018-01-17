Consumer Protection Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP's staunch defense in regulatory and litigious cases solved dual-pronged problems for many clients last year — from the dismissal of the FTC's suit against the maker of a popular dietary supplement to a First Circuit victory for Kohl's over allegedly false and misleading "comparison prices," the firm's noteworthy victories have landed its consumer protection practice among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Kelley Drye represented Quincy Bioscience, maker of the Prevagen-brand dietary supplement, in a head-on collision with the U.S. Federal...

To view the full article, register now.