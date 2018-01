Final Dewey Cooperator Gets No Jail Time

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- The final cooperator in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against former executives at the once prominent law firm of Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP was sentenced to unconditional release on Friday, presumably ending the saga that absorbed the legal industry.



The last of the seven former Dewey & LeBoeuf employees who cooperated in the criminal case avoided jail time in her sentencing Friday. (AP) Victoria Harrington, a former accounting manager at the firm, was one of seven former Dewey employees who entered plea deals and agreed...

