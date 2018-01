DC Circ. Says Trustee Can Pursue $12M WaMu Clawback Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Chapter 7 trustee of a defunct $65 million Ponzi scheme vehicle will get another shot at clawing back $12 million sent to Washington Mutual prior to its 2008 collapse, after the D.C. Circuit found on Friday that a district court jumped the gun by dismissing the suit on procedural grounds.



Lynn Feldman, the trustee for mortgage finance company Image Masters Inc. and several associated businesses that were used to orchestrate a $65 million Pennsylvania Ponzi scheme, had her $12 million clawback suit against WaMu tossed...

