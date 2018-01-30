Expert Analysis

TCJA Significantly Impacts Secondary Sales Of Fund Interests

By Daniel Nelson, Richard Zarin, Gabriel Quihuis and Sarah-Jane Morin January 30, 2018, 5:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, and with it sweeping tax reform. The new legislation includes a provision that reverses the U.S. Tax Court's Grecian Magnesite Mining decision[1] and introduces a new 10 percent withholding tax on the sale of certain partnership interests. This new provision has significant implications for buyers and sellers of interests in investment fund vehicles classified as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and the funds themselves. The new...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular