Justices To Weigh Resentencings Under Changed Guidelines

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it would hear a case over whether judges must explain themselves after resentencing decisions if they fail to fully lower a criminal defendant's sentence in line with retroactive changes to sentencing guidelines.



The high court granted the petition by Adaucto Chavez-Meza seeking to address a circuit court split on the issue. While Chavez-Meza's case is a drug case, his petition argues that the Sentencing Commission is continually revisiting sentencing guidelines and making changes, some of which apply retroactively, making...

To view the full article, register now.