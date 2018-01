First Parts Of 'Urgent' Swiss Tax Plan Slotted For 2019

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Swiss government has announced that the first measures of its tax reform plan could roll out by the start of 2019, citing the “urgent” need to keep Switzerland competitive in the wake of a global trend to lower corporate rates.



During a consultation with the Swiss Federal Council, Ueli Maurer — the head of Switzerland’s Federal Department of Finance — confirmed that the initial measures of Switzerland’s so-called “tax proposal 17” could enter into force by the start of 2019, with the main part of...

