CFPB Leadership Battle Heads To DC Circ.

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Leandra English on Friday continued her fight to lead the powerful financial regulator by asking a federal appeals court to remove President Donald Trump’s choice to serve as the bureau’s acting director.



English filed a notice of appeal in the federal district court in Washington just two days after U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly rejected her bid for a permanent injunction that would have made English the acting CFPB director and removed Office of Management and Budget Director Mick...

