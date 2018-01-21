State Income Tax Implications Of Base-Broadening Reform

Law360, New York (January 21, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2017, the president signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97.[1] The TCJA ushered in the first reform of the U.S. tax system in more than 30 years. The approach to tax reform taken by the TCJA is to broaden the business tax base and reduce the tax rate; for corporations, the rate is reduced from 35 percent to 21 percent. Because most state income tax regimes key off of federal taxable income, the base-broadening provisions of the TCJA will...

To view the full article, register now.