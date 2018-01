Justices Likely To Set New Tax Standard For Remote Vendors

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shocked the tax bar Friday by accepting South Dakota’s direct challenge to the court’s 1992 ruling that retailers must have a physical presence within a state to be liable for collection and remittance of use taxes, signaling the court’s willingness to rethink that precedent in the age of internet sales.



Observers were stunned when the court took up South Dakota v. Wayfair, a case that directly challenges the court’s 1992 precedent in Quill v. North Dakota and many agreed it was unlikely...

