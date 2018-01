Asset Management Group Of The Year: Stradley Ronon

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- One of the first law firms to develop a mutual fund in the 1920s, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP continued its innovative tradition in 2017, helping Franklin Templeton launch country-based exchange traded funds and representing Invesco in its acquisition of Guggenheim Investments, securing the firm a spot among Law360’s Asset Management Groups of the Year.



Today the firm’s investment management group represents more than 1500 funds with assets exceeding $2 trillion, including several top 20 complexes, but Bruce Leto, chair of the group, told Law360 that...

