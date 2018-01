Fraud In UK’s Financial Sector Surged In 2017, Report Warns

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 2:34 PM GMT) -- Fraud-related losses reported by the U.K.’s financial services sector quadrupled in 2017, with much of the rise attributed to tighter regulatory and corporate scrutiny, according to a report published Monday by accountancy firm BDO LLP.



The finance and insurance sector saw the value of reported fraud surge to £899.7 million ($1.24 billion) from £214.9 million a year earlier, the London-based BDO group said. The total number of fraud cases in the sector jumped 72.4 percent to 100 from 58 in 2016, according to the report....

To view the full article, register now.