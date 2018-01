UK Pensions Alarm As Carillion Collapses With £587M Hole

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 1:00 PM GMT) -- The U.K. pensions regulator said Monday that it will work closely with the government and pension insurance plan trustees after one of Britain’s biggest contracting firms collapsed with a £587 million ($809 million) hole in its retirement savings scheme, raising concerns about pension providers.



Carillion PLC announced to the London Stock Exchange before business opened Monday that rescue talks with government and lenders had failed. (AP) Carillion PLC announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange before business opened on Monday that rescue talks with...

