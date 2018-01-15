Pollution Rules Threaten Ships' Insurance, Top Broker Warns

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Shipping fleets may lose their registration and their insurance cover after international caps on sulfur emissions enter force in 2020, a leading broker warned on Monday.



Marsh Ltd., which operates in more than 130 countries, said in a new report that ship operators face “stark choices” and considerable costs if they are to comply with tough new rules from the International Maritime Organization, or IMO, which demand lower emissions of harmful exhaust fumes.



Ships that don’t meet the new requirements could lose their official registration, which...

