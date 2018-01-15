Ropes & Gray Snags Clifford Chance Financial Crime Atty
Judith Seddon will join Ropes and Gray’s London office to co-lead the firm’s international risk practice alongside Amanda Raad, who has been at the firm since 2008. Her start-date has yet to be finalized, according to a Ropes & Gray spokesman.
Seddon advises clients on U.K. and cross-border criminal and regulatory probes, spanning white-collar crime,...
