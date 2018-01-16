Network, Securities Depositories Team Up In Blockchain Deal

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 8:45 PM GMT) -- A digital messaging network announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to work with seven central securities depositories to demonstrate how distributed ledger technology could be used in post-trade scenarios, such as voting during “corporate actions.”



The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, known as SWIFT, signed a memorandum of understanding with central securities depositories, or CSDs, it announced on Tuesday. The group will investigate the new products that can be built using distributed ledger technology, known as blockchain.



“Blockchain technology is playing a...

