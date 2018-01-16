European Council Urged To Help Delay Insurance Reforms

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 12:58 PM GMT) -- Senior European lawmakers have urged the European Council not to stand in the way of efforts to delay tough new rules governing insurance sales, correspondence released on Tuesday reveals.

Two members of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, known as ECON, have written to the Council to ask them to delay implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive, or IDD, which had been due to take effect on Feb. 23.

Roberto Gualtieri, the chairman of ECON, and another member, Werner Langen, want to give the insurance sector...
