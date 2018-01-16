European Council Urged To Help Delay Insurance Reforms
Two members of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, known as ECON, have written to the Council to ask them to delay implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive, or IDD, which had been due to take effect on Feb. 23.
Roberto Gualtieri, the chairman of ECON, and another member, Werner Langen, want to give the insurance sector...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login