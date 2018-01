ESMA Hopes To Hit Deadline For 'Dark Pool' Data, Chief Says

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 5:33 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority is "working hard" to publish data by March that indicates which stocks will be subject to limits in so-called dark pools after it missed its January deadline, the chairman of the European Union’s top securities regulator said Tuesday.



Steven Maijoor spoke a week after ESMA revealed it was delaying publication, saying the data it had received so far from the private exchanges that operate dark pools was insufficiently complete to allow the agency to offer "sufficiently meaningful and comprehensive" calculations...

