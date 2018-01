13 Fintechs Get FCA Approval As EU Rolls Out Open Banking

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 6:42 PM GMT) -- Thirteen financial technology firms aiming to shake up the way customers manage their finances have so far won approval in the U.K. to provide alternative payment services as a result of European-wide reforms, the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday



The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has so far approved 13 fintech firms to provide alternative payment services under European-wide banking reforms that kicked in Jan. 13. (AP) The revised Payment Systems Directive, or PSD2, came into effect on Jan. 13 in all member states...

To view the full article, register now.