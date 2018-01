Appellate Group Of The Year: Perkins Coie

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP’s appellate attorneys were undefeated at the U.S. Supreme Court in the last term and delivered major wins in two voting rights cases, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Appellate Groups of the Year.



Voting rights litigation has seen exponential growth in the last decade as legislatures have tried to use the redistricting process to achieve political ends, and Perkins Coie has aimed to “grab a larger slice of that pie,” Marc Elias, chair of the firm’s political law practice,...

