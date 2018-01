Ogletree Atty Hits Firm With $300M Gender Bias Class Action

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 12:01 PM EST) -- An Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC attorney has hit the management-side powerhouse with a $300 million proposed class action in California federal court alleging the firm’s male-dominated leadership disproportionately favors men over women in pay, promotions and business development opportunities.



Plaintiff Dawn M. Knepper, a shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office, filed suit Friday alleging that Ogletree has fostered a male-dominated culture in which male shareholders are “grossly over-represented” at the top tier of the firm’s management structure and that they systematically discriminate...

