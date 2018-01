Insurers Accused Of Blocking Allergy Testing Competition

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- A company that helps primary care providers test for and treat allergies accused two Blue Cross units and Humana in Louisiana federal court on Friday of conspiring to shut it down by refusing to pay for testing and treatment not conducted by specialists or a lab.



The Sherman Act suit claims the insurers boycotted United Allergy Services because it took business away from a test maker the insurers supported. UAS, along with the Academy of Allergy & Asthma in Primary Care, says its services are necessary...

